KJ 97 - San Antonio's #1 Country Station

Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
Winning Weekend - Rodeo tickets: Listen Sunday at 11AM, Noon, 1PM, 2PM and 3PM
Listen Monday morning at 8AM for a special concert announcement
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
BBQ Cook-Off!!! Listen all week at 4:10PM to win tix
2017 RODEO LINEUP IS HERE
Kane Brown Live at the Toyota Live Music Lounge
Biggest Hits, Biggest Stars, All Day, Every Day
Texas Country Every Saturday from 10-Midnight
Listen weekdays from 5 - 10AM - Randy, Jamie and Jojo
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 10pm
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
Popcorn Popping at 30,000 Frames Per Second
Kane Brown Live
Exclusive: How Reba Bounces Back from Life's Challenges
Carrie Underwood Wants a Role on The Walking Dead
Blake Shelton Is Down to Collaborate with Gwen Stefani
Justin Moore and Wife Kate Are Expecting Fourth Child
Kawhi Leonard named as an All-Star starter
The "Beaches" remake!!!!! Here's the trailer :)
Dierks Bentley strips down and takes an ice bath! LOL
Spurs beat the Nuggets 118 to 104
