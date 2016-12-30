Toggle navigation
KJ 97 - San Antonio's #1 Country Station
KJ 97 - San Antonio's #1 Country Station
KJ Crew
Randy, Jamie & Jojo
Bree
Moon in the Afternoon
Big D
Cody Alan
BigKat Kris Stevens
Bobby Bones
Full Schedule
Music
Concerts
Toyota Live Lounge
KJ Photos
Country Cam
On The Verge Artists
iHeartRadio Live Series
Listen on iHeartRadio
Cowboys Dancehall
Floore's
Whitewater Amphitheater
News
Country Trending
Country News
SA News
Spurs
1200 WOAI Weather
1200 WOAI Traffic
NASCAR
Sports
Connect
Contact Us
Advertise on KJ
iHeartMedia Jobs
San Antonio Jobs
iHeartMedia Communities
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Festival of Lights at Retama Park Online Contest
BAR-B-QUE Cook-off & Festival (copy)
Coffee Festival Online Contest
Cowboys Dancehall Birthday Bash
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
It's Back. Get your $5 OFF Code here
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
Festival of Lights at Retama Park
2017 RODEO LINEUP IS HERE
Hang out with Bree Weekdays 10AM-3PM
Biggest Hits, Biggest Stars, All Day, Every Day
Texas Country Every Saturday from 10-Midnight
Listen weekdays from 5 - 10AM - Randy, Jamie and Jojo
previous
next
On-Air Now
2am - 6am
(TRENDING) SAM HUNT IS BACK!!!!
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
Disruptive Couple Forces Plane Back to Airport: Delta
An Oh-So-Ironic Arrest: 5 Craziest Crimes of the Week
Eric Church Takes A Stand Against Ticket Scalpers
'The Joey + Rory Show' Is Returning To RFD-TV
Amazon May or May Not Be Building a Floating Warehouse
After Bizarre Scene, Rwandan Soccer Bans Witchcraft (VIDEO)
Fish Oil During Pregnancy May Cut Baby's Asthma Risk
x
See Full Playlist
KJ 97
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played