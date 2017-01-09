Toggle navigation
KJ 97 - San Antonio's #1 Country Station
KJ 97 - San Antonio's #1 Country Station
KJ Crew
Randy, Jamie & Jojo
Bree
Moon in the Afternoon
Big D
Cody Alan
BigKat Kris Stevens
Bobby Bones
Full Schedule
Music
Concerts
Toyota Live Lounge
KJ Photos
Country Cam
On The Verge Artists
iHeartRadio Live Series
Listen on iHeartRadio
Cowboys Dancehall
Floore's
Whitewater Amphitheater
News
Country Trending
Country News
SA News
Spurs
1200 WOAI Weather
1200 WOAI Traffic
NASCAR
Sports
Connect
Contact Us
Advertise on KJ
iHeartMedia Jobs
San Antonio Jobs
iHeartMedia Communities
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contests
BAR-B-QUE Cook-off & Festival
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Military Moment
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
Bar-B-Que Cook-off 4 packs all week at 8AM
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
It's Back. Get your $5 OFF Code here
Check Out The Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
2017 RODEO LINEUP IS HERE
Hang out with Bree Weekdays 10AM-3PM
Biggest Hits, Biggest Stars, All Day, Every Day
Texas Country Every Saturday from 10-Midnight
Listen weekdays from 5 - 10AM - Randy, Jamie and Jojo
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 3pm
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
Brantley Gilbert Reveals Who He Is Rooting For In The National Championship Game
(TRENDING) Customer Leaves Racist Note After, "Great Service!"
Jason Aldean To Get Hall Of Fame Exhibit
Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Plans for 2017
Curse Like a Sailor? Maybe You're Just Honest
2017 GRAMMY Nominees Album Features Country Elite
Ryan Seacrest Invites Keith & Nicole To His House
Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys Shoot New Music Video
A Blood Test Predicts How Well You're Going to Age
Poet Stumped by Standardized Test Questions on Own Poems
School District Gets Snarky on Twitter Over Snow
x
See Full Playlist
KJ 97
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KJ 97 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.